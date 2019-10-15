Thelma Henry

Mrs. Thelma Louise (Lourance) Henry died peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019, at her home in Mtn. View, Mo., at the age of 92. She was born on Sept. 21, 1927, to Edgar and Blanche (Chambers) Lourance in Mtn. View, Ark. She married Jody Jay Henry on June 26, 1947, and to this union two sons were born.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jody Jay Henry; father Edgar Lourance; mother Blanche Lourance; one brother Vernon Lourance; and sisters Evelyn Snider and Gene Harris.
She is survived by her two sons Norman Henry (Viola) and David Henry, both of Mtn. View, Mo.; sister Murell Martin of West Plains, Mo.; five grandchildren Tamatha Zitter (Bruce) of Mtn. View, Mo., Tracy Henry of Mtn. View, Mo., Todd Henry (Myra) of West Plains, Mo., Tressa Henry of Mtn. View, Mo., and John David Henry of Springfield, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thelma was a lifelong resident of Mtn. View, Mo., where she worked at Angelica for over 40 years. Her children and family remember her as a kind, gentle and patient mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Thelma was an active and dedicated churchgoer of the Pilgrims Rest and often volunteered at the local Mercy Thrift Store. She will be greatly missed by many, everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Thelma’s life.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Yarber Mortuary Chapel, Mtn. View, Mo., with Robert Medley officiating. Interment was in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mtn. View, Mo. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.