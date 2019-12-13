AmVets Post 98 of West Plains, 1852 County Road 6070, invites those without plans for Christmas Dinner to dine at the post.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Those who are homebound can call 256-6986 and volunteers will deliver meals. Limit two dinners per household.
A New Year’s party will be held beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the post. Tickets for the New Year’s party are $5 in advance or $8 at the door with reserve tables available.
For more information call the post, 256-6986.
