All are invited to the Hutton Valley Fall Festival, starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 19.
Festivities will be held at the old Hutton Valley Schoolhouse, hosted by the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch Association.
A horseshoe pitching tournament will start at 2:15 p.m. and a hayride given at 5 p.m.
A bonfire will be lit at dark and s’mores made. There will be kids’ games, three-legged race, cornhole and an old fashioned sack race.
A pie auction is planned, and anyone bringing pies should bring two, one for the auction and one to share.
For a donation, there will be burgers, hot dogs and drinks available beginning at 3 p.m. Guests are asked to provide side dishes and desserts.
A gun giveaway will be held, with the winner to be announced at 4 p.m.
MUSICIAN SCHEDULE
2:30 p.m.: Sarge Ronzoni & Friends
3:15 p.m.: Wendy & Ed Cline
4:00 p.m.: The Larry Utley Band
4:45 p.m.: Carl Trantham & Friends
5:30 p.m.: Sharry Lovan & Friends
After dark: Campfire music with Kelly Hinds, Charlie Nelson & Friends
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL
The festival is a fundraiser for the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch Association. All donations go the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch and will be used for the operation, maintenance and repair of the historical Hutton Valley Schoolhouse.
DIRECTIONS TO THE HUTTON VALLEY SCHOOLHOUSE
From the junction of U.S. 60 and U.S. 63 at Willow Springs, go three miles east on U.S. 60 to U Highway, turn south and go 1/4 mile to the first county road. Turn east on that road and follow to the Hutton Valley Schoolhouse.
For more information email hvalleyneighborhoodwatch@gmail.com or follow “Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch” on Facebook.
