The Math Educators of South Central Missouri (MESCM) will host the annual 24 Game Tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday at Howell Valley School.
The contest is open to all area fifth through eighth grade students, and the cost is $3 per participant, payable at the event.
Registration will be held until 4:20 and round one begins at 4:30 p.m. Final rounds are anticipated to be held at 6:30.
Awards will be given to students placing in the top five at each grade level, and in the top three in fifth vs. sixth grade and seventh vs. eighth grade contests. Fifth and sixth grade students will use single and double digit cards; older students will also use fraction cards.
Youth taking part in the tournament do not have to come as part of a school group; individuals, including home school students, are welcome.
Participating schools are asked to bring buzzers and helpers. A concession stand will be available.
To register send an email to jerrytrick@missouristate.edu.
