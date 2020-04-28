A graveside service for Steven Keith Bench, 58, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Bench passed away at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 18, 1962, at West Plains, Mo., to Floyd Barton Bench Jr. and Vadna Geneva Fore Bench. Steven graduated from West Plains High School and had worked at Western Farm & Home Center and Edgeller & Harper. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; in the summertime he mowed neighbors' yards for them. Mr. Bench was a Christian.
He is survived by his parents Junior and Vadna Bench, West Plains, Mo., one sister Brenda Bergeson and husband Bradford, Kansas City, Kan., one niece Cassandra Mitchell and husband Derick and their daughter Addison.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.