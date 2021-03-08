Richard Dean (Rick) Dunkin, 61, West Plains. Died Wednesday, March 3, 2020, at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Paul Franklin Hankey Sr., 77, Mtn. View. Died at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Michael Don Powell, 65, Ozark. Died at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Donald Dean Caldwell, 60, West Plains. Died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in West Plains. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Ina Maxine Lee, 87, Nevada, Mo., formerly of West Plains. Died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Moore Few Care Center, Nevada. Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada.
Mildred Lucille West, 93, Fremont. Died at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Willow Care Nursing Home, Willow Springs. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Jeanne Johnson, 93, West Plains. Died at 10:58 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
