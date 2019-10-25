A portion of the West Plains Police Department telephone lines, out of service since Tuesday, has been restored as of 7 p.m. Thursday, announced Chief Stephen Monticelli.
“We are still experiencing difficulties with our phone system but anticipate they will be resolved shortly,” he added.
For nonemergency calls, the department can now be reached at its business number, 256-2244.
“We would like to thank the citizens of West Plains for their patience and understanding,” said Monticelli. “As usual, we would like to remind everyone to dial 911 in the case of an emergency.”
