Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend. Visit the Chamber of Commerce website for the latest updates in West Plains: wpchamber.com/cancellations.
THIS WEEK
POSTPONED: The city of West Plains' City-wide Clean-up Week has been rescheduled to take place October 5-9. It was originally planned for April 20-24.
April 24 and May 1 (7 a.m.): The University of Missouri Extension offers free public Q&A town halls each week. To tailor each town hall to fit the busy growing season, the Forage and Livestock Town Hall has moved to Thursdays and the Field Crops Town Hall has moved to Friday mornings. New day and time changes are noted in the registration link, ipm.missouri.edu/townhalls.
April 24 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.): Genesis Church hosts the second day of its American Red Cross Blood Drive at its location, 4945 U.S. 160 in West Plains. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org using sponsor code WPHERO.
POSTPONED: South Central Walk Worthy Women's Conference at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View is now tentatively rescheduled for July 10 and 11. Visit www.scwalkworthy.com more information and to register.
April 30 (noon): The University of Missouri Extension offers free public Q&A town halls each week. To tailor each town hall to fit the busy growing season, the Forage and Livestock Town Hall has moved to Thursdays and the Field Crops Town Hall has moved to Friday mornings. New day and time changes are noted in the registration link, ipm.missouri.edu/townhalls.
April 30 (4 p.m.): The West Plains Tourism Department has extended the deadline for Community Development Grant applications to allow organizations dealing with concerns about COVID-19 additional time.
NEXT WEEK
POSTPONED: The West Plains Optimist sixth annual Youth Fishing Tournament has been delayed to a date to be determined.
May 3 (2 p.m.): The Ebenezer Cemetery Association will meet at the Forest Dell Community Center in Mtn. View. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Call 293-7135 for more information.
CANCELED until further notice: Woman's Library Club I of West Plains meetings.
May 6 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
POSTPONED indefinitely: St. Paul Lutheran 's annual Inside Yard Sale at the church in West Plains.
FUTURE
May 13 (12:30-2:30 p.m.): Join the staff at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to learn how to upcycle bird seed bags into useable storage containers for the home or for gifts. Bring your own portable sewing machine. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
CANCELED until further notice: South Central Retired School Personnel meetings.
May 16 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
May 19 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
May 20 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group will meet at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to make a quilt block featuring the bobcat. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
Canceled: The May 23rd Cystic Fibrosis Music Show featuring country musician Joe Nichols at the civic center. Nichols has been booked to play the concert in March 2021.
CANCELED: May 30 "Junk, Jam and Joes" at HOBA Park.
May 30 (10 a.m.): The 37th Judicial CASA Blue Dress 5K walk/run or one-mile fun run/walk will start at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The event benefits CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. Register by March 18 be emailing CODC@37thcasa.net, calling 255-2100 or stopping by the office, 101 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
June 2 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
CANCELED: The Heart of the Ozarks Spring Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for June 4 through 6.
CANCELED: The June 5-6 Old Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival.
June 9 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
June 11 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Neurologist Dr. Clara Applegate will discuss stroke prevention and warning signs. Reservations are required. Call 257-6735.
June 13 (8-10 a.m.): The fourth annual OMC Dice Run of the Mills Registration, OMC Parkway Center Parking Lot. Fundraiser. The ride is a 117-mile motorcycle run with five stops ending at a Lot Party at Great Rivers Distributing at Heritage Park in Pomona. Call 257-6737.
June 16 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
June 17 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
June 19 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
July 10 and 11: The South Central Walk Worthy Women's Conference will be held at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View. Admission is $40. Visit www.scwalkworthy.com for more information or to register.
July 14 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
July 23: Free school athletic physicals at Shaw Medical Building, 1111 Kentucky Ave. Student athletes must have a signed consent form to participate.
Aug. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 14 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Aug. 18 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Aug. 19 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
Aug. 22 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 25 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Aug. 29: Pulled Pork Picking Party at HOBA Park. From 1-3 p.m., Alan Strickland will give a banjo workshop. From 3-5 p.m., setup will take place, followed by a pulled pork or hamburger dinner by donation until 7, at which time a bluegrass jam will be held.
Sept. 1 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 8 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Sept. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Sept. 19: The Department of Natural Resources pesticide collection will take place at Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. U.S. 63. The event was rescheduled from April 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sept. 24-26: Heart of the Ozarks Association will hold its Fall Bluegrass Festival at HOBA Park.
Oct. 6 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 10 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 13 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Oct. 20 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Oct. 28 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Oct. 31 (3 p.m.): HOBA's Boo-Grass Jam and Pie Party starts with setup from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by dinner of chicken pot pie or taco pie, served with drink and fruit or cream pie dessert for donation. Bluegrass jam starts at 7 p.m. at HOBA Park.
Nov. 3 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Nov. 10 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Dec. 1 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.