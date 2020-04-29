A severe thunderstorm that rolled through the West Plains area at about 9 p.m. Tuesday produced wind gusts as high as 71 miles per hour, reported to the National Weather Service by the Howell County Emergency Operations Center.
Service to about 1,200 Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative members was interrupted due to lightning and high winds during the storm. Seven power line poles were broken, but HOEC linemen and other personnel responded to repair the damage, and by about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, all but 159 members had power restored, officials said.
"Cooperative personnel have been working diligently to safely restore power to all members," said Myles Smith, manager of member services."As always we greatly appreciate the patience of our members during outages."
HOEC members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and report outages to the cooperative at 256-2131 or 888-HOE-POWER.
Outages may also be reported on HOEC’s new SmartHub Mobile app on iPhone and Android devices, or on the cooperative website at www.hoecoop.org.
Other storm damage in the area included high winds and downed trees in the Ava area of Douglas County beginning about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Wind speeds were not reported to the National Weather Service but downed trees were reported in the Mt. Zion area, on Farm Road 509 and off of Highway 5 near the Douglas and Wright County lines. Five trees were reported down across County Road 345 at Gentryville.
The Ozarks region is entering its spring and summer storm season, and with it a higher risk of property damage, injury and the loss of life due to lightning strikes, high winds, flooding and tornadoes.
Public FEMA storm shelters are located throughout Howell County and continue to open as needed, though social distancing rules are in effect. Locations in West Plains are the middle school on East Olden Street and the Missouri State University-West Plains Student Recreation Center on West Trish Knight Street.
Other storm shelter locations in Howell County include Fairview School, 4036 K Highway; Howell Valley School, 6461 ZZ Highway; Richards School, 3461 County Road 1710; Glenwood School, 10286 Highway 17; South Fork School, 3209 W. U.S. 160; and Willow Springs High School, 215 W. Fourth St
Service to about 1,200 Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative members was interrupted due to lightning and high winds during the storm. Seven power line poles were broken, but HOEC linemen and other personnel responded to repair the damage, and by about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, all but 159 members had power restored, officials said.
"Cooperative personnel have been working diligently to safely restore power to all members," said Myles Smith, manager of member services."As always we greatly appreciate the patience of our members during outages."
HOEC members are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and report outages to the cooperative at 256-2131 or 888-HOE-POWER.
Outages may also be reported on HOEC’s new SmartHub Mobile app on iPhone and Android devices, or on the cooperative website at www.hoecoop.org.
Other storm damage in the area included high winds and downed trees in the Ava area of Douglas County beginning about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Wind speeds were not reported to the National Weather Service but downed trees were reported in the Mt. Zion area, on Farm Road 509 and off of Highway 5 near the Douglas and Wright County lines. Five trees were reported down across County Road 345 at Gentryville.
The Ozarks region is entering its spring and summer storm season, and with it a higher risk of property damage, injury and the loss of life due to lightning strikes, high winds, flooding and tornadoes.
Public FEMA storm shelters are located throughout Howell County and continue to open as needed, though social distancing rules are in effect. Locations in West Plains are the middle school on East Olden Street and the Missouri State University-West Plains Student Recreation Center on West Trish Knight Street.
Other storm shelter locations in Howell County include Fairview School, 4036 K Highway; Howell Valley School, 6461 ZZ Highway; Richards School, 3461 County Road 1710; Glenwood School, 10286 Highway 17; South Fork School, 3209 W. U.S. 160; and Willow Springs High School, 215 W. Fourth St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.