A Hardy, Ark., man reported missing by family members in late July and believed to be traveling toward Rock Falls, Ill., is still missing after reportedly being seen in Fenton, Mo., about two weeks ago.
Family members stated Timothy Ray Harris, 62, was treated at a psychiatric unit and released Aug. 12, then went missing again. They believe he is trying to travel to Rock Falls, Ill., where his brothers live.
Harris was reported missing July 29, is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and 250 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes and is said to have mild mental health issues. Anyone who spots him is asked to call Rock Falls police at 815-622-1140.
