Robert Woods

Graveside services for Robert Donald Woods, 90, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Woods passed away at 9:55 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 24, 1930, at Pottersville, Mo., to James Woods and Hazel Black Woods. On Nov. 24, 1951, he was married at Norwich, England to Joan Violet Elgood, who preceded him in death on March 22, 2020.
Mr. Woods served his country for more than 22 years in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel prior to retiring. Mr. Woods enjoyed playing golf and taking care of his yard.
He is survived by six children Steven Woods, Naples, Italy, James Woods and wife Vicky, Cherokee Village, Ark., Michael Woods and wife Debra, West Plains, Julia Hoover and husband Randy, West Plains, Rebecca Eckman and husband Bob, Thayer, Mo., and David Woods and wife Rhonda, San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother Larry Woods and wife Evie; and one sister Nancy Flanigan.
His parents, wife Joan Woods, and one daughter-in-law Angela Woods preceded him in death.
Mr. Woods will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Monday, May, 11, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
