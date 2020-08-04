A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Hardy, Ark. man, who was reported missing Wednesday, having last been seen at that time at 1164 River Road in Hardy.
Family members report that they have received a tip that Timothy Ray Harris was seen at a Greyhound station in Rolla, where his car was reportedly found nearby.
Harris, described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and 250 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and red shorts.
It was believed he was traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala, but family members report the car was found Friday on the side of the road near Rolla, locked and abandoned. He was reportedly seen at a Burger King/Greyhound bus station, likely Friday, and family members say they believe he is heading to Rock Falls, Ill.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Hardy police at 870-994-2211.
