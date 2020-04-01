Local, state resources available for workers displaced due to virus Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it, Missouri’s economy is showing signs of a downturn and many businesses have closed their doors to the public and laid off employees. In Missouri, for the month of March, the Department of Workforce Development received 21 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notices from employers statewide, accounting for the loss of a total of 3,601 jobs. In comparison, only 15 WARN notices were received between July 2019 and February of this year, accounting for around 1,400 jobs lost. Although official job loss statistics for March are not yet available, officials with the DOWD estimate that the count for the last month is much higher than what is shown by the WARN notices. According to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, over 42,000 initial unemployment insurance (UI) claims were filed in between March 15 and March 21. In comparison, the entire month of February saw less than 15,000 initial UI claims. “We encourage everyone to file a UI claim,” said Sean Mooney, functional leader at the West Plains Job Center. “Rules are being updated, to allow more people to be included.” Though the doors to West Plains Job Center have been closed to the public since March 20, employees continue to answer calls and help people fill-out their UI claims. “One day we had over 187 calls,” said Mooney. “Some job centers in the state have been so backed up, we started getting their calls too.” According to Donna Parrott, director of the South Central Workforce Investment Board in West Plains, the West Plains Job Center received 756 calls and emails related to UI information and claims between March 23 and March 31, one week. “Currently, Missouri has waived the job search requirement for those who qualify for the first eight weeks after receiving unemployment benefits,” Mooney said, adding that timeframe could possibly be extended. Other possible changes in the planning stages at the state level include extending the number of weeks a person can receive UI benefits from 20 weeks to 33 weeks, increasing the maximum payout from $320 per week to $920 per week for up to four months, and allowing self-employed people who have not paid into UI to temporarily receive benefits. However, if an individual has exhausted unemployment benefits for the benefit year, they are not currently eligible to receive benefits. According to the Department of Labor, employers’ unemployment taxes will not increase because of a coronavirus-related shutdown, and the first quarter employer contribution and wage payment due date has been extended from April 30 to June 1. Employers can also participate in a mass filing claim for temporary mass layoffs because of the pandemic. According to the Division of Employment Security, this would allow workers to more quickly receive UI benefits than if they filed individually. Also, if the employer files a recall date, then the laid off employee can have the job search requirement waived as well. Many of the proposed UI changes come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 and provides states with an additional $250 billion for UI relief. However, the Missouri Department of Labor is awaiting guidance from its federal counterpart before the state fully implements the changes made by the CARES Act. For more information or to apply for UI go to www.uinteract.labor.mo.gov or call the West Plains Job Center at 256-3158.