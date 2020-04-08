The West Plains R-7 School Board has approved the hiring of Zizzer alum Dr. Kenneth Holstine as the new West Plains Middle School principal for the 2020–2021 school year, beginning July 1.
Current Principal Erica Walker will step back into the role of assistant principal, a position she held for five years, until she was named principal two years ago.
Walker said she is returning to her old role in order to spend more time with her family.
Holstine graduated from West Plains High School in 1982, and has most recently worked with the Warrenton County School District, where he has been the high school assistant principal since 2015.
“This is an incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful to be a part of such a strong and supportive community," he said. "I am excited to meet the staff members, students and families of the West Plains Middle School and begin working to create the best possible learning environment for our students.”
Holstine has a Bachelor of Science degree in education from College of the Ozarks and a Doctorate in Education from Walden University.
“I am very excited about making this change and I look forward to working closely with Dr. Holstine to continue our tradition of excellence at the middle school,” said Walker, who has been with the R-7 district for 18 years. She began her Zizzer education career with 11 years as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. Before that, Walker taught eighth grade social studies at Mtn. View-Birch Tree.
Matthew Orchard, who was the most recent middle school assistant principal, will become the high school principal in July, replacing Jack Randolph, who announced his retirement in November after almost eight years as principal.
Current Principal Erica Walker will step back into the role of assistant principal, a position she held for five years, until she was named principal two years ago.
Walker said she is returning to her old role in order to spend more time with her family.
Holstine graduated from West Plains High School in 1982, and has most recently worked with the Warrenton County School District, where he has been the high school assistant principal since 2015.
“This is an incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful to be a part of such a strong and supportive community," he said. "I am excited to meet the staff members, students and families of the West Plains Middle School and begin working to create the best possible learning environment for our students.”
Holstine has a Bachelor of Science degree in education from College of the Ozarks and a Doctorate in Education from Walden University.
“I am very excited about making this change and I look forward to working closely with Dr. Holstine to continue our tradition of excellence at the middle school,” said Walker, who has been with the R-7 district for 18 years. She began her Zizzer education career with 11 years as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. Before that, Walker taught eighth grade social studies at Mtn. View-Birch Tree.
Matthew Orchard, who was the most recent middle school assistant principal, will become the high school principal in July, replacing Jack Randolph, who announced his retirement in November after almost eight years as principal.
PERSONNEL CHANGES
March was a busy month for district personnel changes: At the high school, Curtis Stalker was hired as a band instructor and Blayne Armstrong as a study skills instructor. Resignations included Randa Porter as middle school and high school physical education and health instructor, Andy Hanson as a speech/debate instructor and Wesley Marriott as a South Central Career Center auto mechanics instructor.
Cass Johnson was transferred from being a special education paraprofessional to being an online Spanish and yearbook instructor, Reagan Fox went from being a counselor to At Risk Coordinator and Hailey Beazley transferred from being a third grade teacher to physical education instructor at the middle school and high school.
At the middle school, three new instructors were hired for English/language arts: Anastasia Cattron for eighth grade, Korrie Vance for sixth grade and Brooke Waggoner for seventh grade. Resignations include Amy Bunch and Mark Conway, both eighth grade English/language arts teachers, sixth grade teacher Molly Burnett and eighth grade social studies teacher Jason Harrill.
At the elementary school, Whitney Miller was hired as a first grade special education teacher and Kaitlen Baker as a second grade teacher.
In transfers, Ashley Freeman went from first grade special education to the Integrated Preschool, Lacey Loring went from secretary to special education paraprofessional, Caitlin Reese from special education paraprofessional to secretary and Audrey Scott Layman from special education paraprofessional to third grade teacher. Sarah Williams resigned from the preschool and Jennifer Taylor resigned as a special education paraprofessional.
Other transfers include Chelsey Falwell and Olivia Jarvis, who both moved from special education paraprofessionals to Title I paraprofessionals; Tiffany Young, former Secondary Instructional Coach, now Coordinator of Secondary Curriculum & Learning; Greg Carter, who went from being the elementary school Techbrarian to Coordinator of Elementary Curriculum and Learning; and Matt Perkins and Brandon Pitts, who both went from social studies to In School Suspension, pending the hiring of social studies instructors.
March was a busy month for district personnel changes: At the high school, Curtis Stalker was hired as a band instructor and Blayne Armstrong as a study skills instructor. Resignations included Randa Porter as middle school and high school physical education and health instructor, Andy Hanson as a speech/debate instructor and Wesley Marriott as a South Central Career Center auto mechanics instructor.
Cass Johnson was transferred from being a special education paraprofessional to being an online Spanish and yearbook instructor, Reagan Fox went from being a counselor to At Risk Coordinator and Hailey Beazley transferred from being a third grade teacher to physical education instructor at the middle school and high school.
At the middle school, three new instructors were hired for English/language arts: Anastasia Cattron for eighth grade, Korrie Vance for sixth grade and Brooke Waggoner for seventh grade. Resignations include Amy Bunch and Mark Conway, both eighth grade English/language arts teachers, sixth grade teacher Molly Burnett and eighth grade social studies teacher Jason Harrill.
At the elementary school, Whitney Miller was hired as a first grade special education teacher and Kaitlen Baker as a second grade teacher.
In transfers, Ashley Freeman went from first grade special education to the Integrated Preschool, Lacey Loring went from secretary to special education paraprofessional, Caitlin Reese from special education paraprofessional to secretary and Audrey Scott Layman from special education paraprofessional to third grade teacher. Sarah Williams resigned from the preschool and Jennifer Taylor resigned as a special education paraprofessional.
Other transfers include Chelsey Falwell and Olivia Jarvis, who both moved from special education paraprofessionals to Title I paraprofessionals; Tiffany Young, former Secondary Instructional Coach, now Coordinator of Secondary Curriculum & Learning; Greg Carter, who went from being the elementary school Techbrarian to Coordinator of Elementary Curriculum and Learning; and Matt Perkins and Brandon Pitts, who both went from social studies to In School Suspension, pending the hiring of social studies instructors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.