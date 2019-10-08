Dorman May

Funeral services for Dorman Ray May, 74, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. May passed away at 5:08 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Springfield, Mo.
He was born Feb. 11, 1945, at Elijah, Mo., to Claudie Elva May and Martha “Lorene” Moss May. Dorman graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1962.
On Aug. 25, 1975, he was married at West Plains to Betty Joyce Hall, who preceded him in death March 13, 2011. Mr. May was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. He was a rancher and loved his horses and working with cattle. Dorman loved his family and enjoyed visiting. Mr. May was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by three children Debbie Conklin and husband T.K., Springfield, Mo., Mary Elizabeth Kiefer and husband Michael, Belvidere, Ill., and Marc May and wife Pamela, White Oak, Ga.; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers Orbie May, West Plains, and Palmer May, Halfway, Mo.; one sister Eva Garner and husband Ed, Newport News, Va.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.
His parents, wife, one son Robby Laxton, one grandson Ryan Sheetz, one great-grandson Kaiden, one sister Elva Dean Kreger and one brother Elwood May preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cureall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cureall Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
