Roy Harmon, 88, Koshkonong, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrests made in case of July thefts of UTVs from Heritage Tractor
- Alderman charged with arson after council agrees to lease building to county
- Rumored threat to H.S. unfounded, police chief calls on community to set peaceful example
- Gov. Parson announces W.P. to receive $1.2M for OMC access
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Natural State Jackpot' game
- Board, district officials mum on flag controversy at meeting
- Ozarks Neurological Foundation donates $30K to ALS Clinic in West Plains man’s memory
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game
- Icy roads lead to ambulance wreck in Ava; paramedic injured
- What's Going on in Howell County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.