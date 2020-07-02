Alyssa Bair

Alyssa Lynn Bair, age 16, of Thayer, Mo., was born Feb. 6, 2004, and went to Heaven on June 28, 2020.
Survivors include her parents Bobby Bair and Miriam Bair; a sister Lauren Mahin and husband Jacob; four brothers Lucas Bair, Matthew Kojdecki and wife Hollie Zach Kojdecki and Brandyn Bair; three beloved nieces Zella, Harper Jane and Delta Rose; grandparents Luther and Cathie Bair, Judy Cornelius and Barbara Cornelius; Cathy Carr and her children Alex Peoples, Makayla Flatt and Wyatt Wilson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Ron Cornelius and her great-grandmother Mildred Cornelius.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo., with Matthew Todd officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clary Funeral Home of Thayer, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.