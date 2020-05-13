Seven area students have been named to the Columbia College dean's list for the spring semester.
Joseph Barbagiovanni and Ronald Windle, online students from Bucyrus; Amber Carmody, Columbia campus student, and Savannah Packer, Trent Packer, and Heather Zaldana, Ft. Leonard Wood campus students, all of Plato; and Jordan Alford, Columbia campus student from Thayer, were all recognized.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Columbia College was founded in 1851 in the city of Columbia as a private, nonprofit institution.
