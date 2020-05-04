Oregon County Health Department officials have confirmed the county's second positive test for the novel coronavirus, identified in a 74-year-old man, who is now quarantined.
The infection was likely related to travel, officials said, and health department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services to determine who else may have had close contact with the individual, possibly at risk of exposure to the virus.
Oregon County’s two positive cases came about a month apart, health department officials added.
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, West Plains R-7 School District officials have announced that spring commencement for South Central Career Center students has been canceled. It was initially scheduled for May 12.
The final eight days of learning plans for students in West Plains schools are available online at zizzers.org or can be picked up Wednesday at the following times and locations: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Plains elementary and middle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at West Plains High Schools, and 4 to 7 p.m. at South Fork Elementary.
Positive tests: 7,835
Over 3,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 600: St. Charles, Kansas City.
Over 300: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Scott.
Over 50: Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lincoln.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Lafayette, Mississippi, Moniteau, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 337 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,431
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Saline, Union.
Over 25: Clark, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Independence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 76 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Van Buren, Washington, White).No cases reported: Little River, Montgomery.
