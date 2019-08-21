The South Central Workforce Investment Board’s (SCWIB’s) 2019 Inclusion Event, for employers looking to become more informed about mental health issues, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 in the Ozarks Small Business Incubator Classroom, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
At “Beyond Barriers: Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace,” attendees can hear from state and federal representatives about programs that can provide assistance to employers and their staff regarding mental health issues.
Space is limited. To RSVP, email info@scwib.org.
The event is cosponsored by the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Missouri Job Center, Preferred Family Health and SCWIB. For more information contact Robin Thomas, 256-5131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.