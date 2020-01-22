Funeral services for Ursula Wiehe, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wiehe passed away at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 13, 1933, to Paul and Anna (Lang) Tholl in Zweibrucken, Germany. Having survived Nazi Germany as a child, Ursula eventually worked at a U.S. Military PX near her home where she met Robert Wiehe, a soldier serving in post-WWII occupied Germany. The two were married on Nov. 8, 1952, in Solothurn, Switzerland.
After the birth of their first daughter Marilyn, they were transferred back to the United States to live in Edwardsville, Ill. In 1955, Ursula had a son, Kenneth and, in 1971, she had another son, Kurt.
Her family business in Germany was of floral arrangements, landscaping and interior decorating. She continued these pursuits in America to the benefit of family and friends. She loved to cook authentic German food and desserts to bless anyone she could with a meal.
Ursula was also a devout Christian having a very special love for her church family, Messianic Jewish ministries and also ministry to orphans in Africa. Ursula devoted her life to the Lord, her husband and family and friends until her passing.
She is survived by three children Marilyn Mitchell, San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Kenneth Wiehe and wife Gail, Paris, Ill., and Kurt Wiehe and wife Melissa, West Plains, Mo.; eight grandchildren Daniel Wiehe and wife Rebecca, Katelyn Wiehe, Matthew Mitchell, Micaela Wiehe, Maddy Wiehe, Nathan Wiehe, Natalie Wiehe and Melia Wiehe; and one great-grandchild Braddock Wiehe.
Her parents, husband Dr. Robert Wiehe, one brother Karl-Heinz Tholl and one grandchild Natalie Mitchell preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Christian Academy and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
