After allegedly pouring gas on a woman’s vehicle then shooting a crossbow at it as she and her 5-year-old son drove away, a Pomona man faces several charges, including first-degree counts of domestic assault and child endangerment.
A warrant issued Thursday for Jerry D. Croney, 39, with bond set at $100,000, has not yet been served, according to court records. The charges filed May 4, all felonies, include two counts of armed criminal action and a count of resisting arrest along with the aforementioned charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child with substantial risk, the records show.
Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Smith reported he was dispatched to a home in Olden and saw a woman trying to leave in her vehicle, and noticed Croney putting something in his vehicle before fleeing on foot.
Smith said he saw what appeared to be an arrow embedded in the driver’s side of the woman’s vehicle, with her son in the back seat. She told the deputy that Croney had shot at her and her son as she backed out of the driveway, and poured the gasoline as they tried to leave.
Smith reported that he saw a camouflage crossbow in the same vehicle he had observed Croney putting something into earlier, adding that he saw a gas can within 10 feet of where he first saw Croney.
The woman reportedly told the deputy she had contacted law enforcement because Croney had grabbed her by the neck and slammed her face into the ground multiple times. She was bleeding from the nose and had redness on her face, Smith reported. She was later transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for treatment.
Smith said he found Croney on the south side of the home, and when the deputy announced he was from the sheriff’s office and told Croney he was under arrest, Croney fled into a thickly wooded area.
