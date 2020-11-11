Howell County’s confirmed coronavirus case count surpassed the 2,000 mark with the health department’s Monday report.
In that report, 62 new cases were tallied Saturday, Sunday and Monday, averaging out to about 21 per day, bringing the total number of cases to 2,001, or 4.99% of the county population. No new deaths were reported.
The 14-day positivity rate for the county is 26.44%, and the overall positivity rate is 17%, up 1.14% from this time two weeks ago.
Since Friday’s report, two more patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, for a total of three out of the 156 active cases.
Compared to two weeks ago, the health department’s numbers reflect 54 fewer active cases, two fewer patients in the hospital and deaths have increased by 10.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Ozark County Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus infections had been confirmed since its previous report Friday, bringing the county’s total to date to 272.
Of those cases, 73 are currently active. Two deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Ozark County.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 216,697.
Change from last report: Up 4,256.
30,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Barry, Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Nodaway, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Henry, Livingston, Madison, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Osage, Pemiscot, Pike, Randolph, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler.
Under 50: Worth.
Deaths: 3,153.
Change from last report: Up 146.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 124,235.
Change from last report: Up 1,424.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton, Craighead, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Cross, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Little River, Logan, Phillips, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 2,112.
Change from last report: Up 4.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
