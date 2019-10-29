Member of the Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) student business organization at Missouri State University-West Plains will host its “Bowling for Babies” fundraiser Nov. 19 at Lightning Bowl near West Plains.
The event will get underway at 6 p.m. at the bowling alley, 117 West U.S. 160. Proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes.
“For every game purchased that evening, Lightning Bowl will make a donation to the March of Dimes,” organizers said. Door prizes also will be given away.
“This is a family fun night for everyone, so please come out and have some fun,” organizers said.
For more information, contact PBL faculty adviser Dr. Edward Birdyshaw at 255-7727 or EBirdyshaw@MissouriState.edu.
