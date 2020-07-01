Funeral services for Jack Helm, 93, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Helm passed away at 11:15 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Brooke Haven Health Care.
He was born April 6, 1927, at Gepp, Ark., to Curtis Dee Helm and Edna Lurinda Harvelle Helm. On Sept. 12, 1953, he was married at Freeport, Ill., to Rosetta A. Marshall.
Mr. Helm was a veteran, having served with the United States Air Force and Army in Japan and Korea. He worked as an auctioneer with his stepdad, Earl “Red” Hall and retired from Southwest Truck Body after 30 years. Jack loved to 'coon hunt and play pool, where he won several trophies. Mr. Helm was a member of United Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wifeRose Helm; two children Debbie Helm and Alan Helm; three grandchildren Jessica Pace and husband Walker, Matt Helm and wife Brandy, and Lacey Flora; 11 great-grandchildren Makayla, Davyn, Ashton, Paylee, Taylor, Allie, Kileigh, Grecyn, Preston, Haley and Kendra; one great-great-grandchild Haiven; two sisters Bobbie Carter and JoAnn Coson; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
His parents, stepfather, one brother Harvelle Helm and one sister Nita Watkins preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge of St. Louis, Mo., and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
