Shirley Painter

Shirley Ray Painter, daughter of Ossie and Offie Reynolds, was born April 21, 1938, in Elizabeth, Ark., and died Sept. 2, 2019, in West Plains, Mo. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Kay) Painter and Christy (Monty) Cook, and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, two sons Gary and Nicky Painter, daughter-in-law Jeannie Painter and her husband of 44 years Dee Painter.
Shirley was a longtime employee of Ozark Medical Center in the housekeeping department. Anyone who knew Shirley, knew her as a loving, sweet, hilarious, spicy lady. She always had a quick smile for everyone she met. She was loved by so many.
Shirley was an excellent example of how to live an unassuming life and being content with simple things. Nothing made her happier than being outside, swinging on her front porch and above all, being with her family.
Burial will be at a later date in Elizabeth Cemetery, in Elizabeth, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.