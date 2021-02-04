Funeral services for Lois Newton, 101 years and 10 months, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Lois Ellen Newton departed this life on Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born in Moko, Ark., on April 1, 1919, to Jessie Blaine and Mary Louella Haslett Skaggs. The family moved to a farm near Fanchon, Mo. Lois attended Barnett grade school and West Plains High School, graduating in 1938.
Lois married Roy “Shaddy” Newton on Dec. 14, 1941, in Hartville, Mo. The couple lived in Willow Springs, where they operated a café, and moved to West Plains in 1951. The Newtons welcomed two children, daughter Sandy and son Michael Shaddy Newton.
Lois was always active in the lives of her children. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She was an active member of the PTA for Carmichal Elementary, where she served as president and attended state PTA conferences in Jefferson City. Lois was an active member of Howell County Extension Clubs.
Lois enjoyed a long career as a salesperson in men’s clothing in West Plains. She made many friendships and enjoyed mothers shopping with their sons and watching them grow up. She was known for her sense of style and always dressed “to the nines.”
Lois and Shaddy were accomplished Bridge players and made many lifelong friendships over card games. She was an avid Zizzer fan and never missed any of her son Mike’s football games. She would rival the noise of the cheerleaders with her cheers for him and his teammates.
The Newtons always welcomed their children’s friends into their home. Many have shared their stories and fond memories of fun times in the Newton home. Lois took great pride in her work to canvass the area to raise funds to be used to establish what would become West Plains Memorial Hospital.
Lois, Shaddy and their children were baptized at First Christian Church West Plains. She later attended Free Will Baptist and First Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending Sunday school at First Baptist Church with her beloved little sister, Dee, and was good friends with class leader, Betty Paschall.
Lois celebrated her 100th birthday with a surprise party attended by over 100 friends and family. She was blessed to remain in her own home with the loving support of caregivers until after her centennial birthday. She made her home the past 1 ½ years at the West Vue Flowering Dogwood House, in the care of very loving and caring staff.
At the time of Lois’ passing, she was the oldest surviving member of a special family group of double cousins, which was the result of three Skaggs brothers joining in marriage to three Haslett sisters. That torch now passes to a very special double cousin, Gracie Stephens.
Mrs. Newton was preceded in death by her husband Shaddy in 1990; her parents; all of her siblings Buford Skaggs, Buena Javaux, Emble Pengrie, Vestie Skaggs and Delores “Dee” Doss; her son-in-law Jerry Cherry; and a multitude of friends and other relatives.
She is survived by her daughter Sandy Cherry and her daughters Tracie and Amber Cherry of West Plains; her son Mike Newton and wife Sheila and their children Amanda (Brett) Mitchell of Dora, Adie Williams of Springfield, Jimmy (Julie) Miller of West Plains, Emily (Brad) Forth of St. Louis, and Sam (Kayla) Miller of West Plains; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Newton will lie in state from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow for immediate family at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.