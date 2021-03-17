A memorial service for Cassaundra Gish, 70, of West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at West 160 Church of Christ.
Cassaundra Gish passed away on March 9, 2021. She was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Midland, Texas. She was the daughter of Bob and Lorraine Maroney.
Cassaundra Gish met the love of her life in Edwin Gish and they were married for 47 wonderful years.
Cassaundra loved cooking for her family and friends. She was an artist who won awards for her dough art, paintings, sculptures, and created amazing stained glass. Cassaundra was a very active member of West 160 Church of Christ and loved her congregation dearly. There was rarely a day that the church doors were open that she wasn't in attendance. There was no doubt that God was number one in her life... Some of her close friends said it best: “She was an angel walking amongst us.”
Cassaundra is survived by her three children Cheramie Reeder, Tiffani Gish and Charles Gish. Her four grandchildren are Wyatt Cooper, Carson Cooper, Harper Coltrain and Adalyn Reeder. She is also survived by one sibling, brother Rusty Maroney, and sister-n-law Kelly Stark.
Cassaundra is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin Gish, grandson Ty Cooper, brother Rick Maroney and sister Tracy Maroney.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Southern Christian Children's Home, www.schome.org, or mailed to West 160 COC, 10104 County Road 8010, West Plains, MO 65775
