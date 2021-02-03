Editor’s note: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks this week launches its annual monthlong Share a Heart campaign to support area families in need of the organization’s services while their babies and children are hospitalized. Services include housing, meals, transportation, laundry facilities and support. Three area families will be highlighted in weekly Quill features through February. To learn more, visit rmhcozarks.org.
The annual Share A Heart campaign to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks kicked off Tuesday at 62 McDonald's restaurants in the Ozarks region.
For those looking for a worthy charity, the services of Ronald McDonald House of Springfield have been particularly beneficial to families in Howell and Oregon counties, coping with the illness or injury of children treated in Springfield. As the families found themselves in need of overnight accommodations and other support services, many turned to Ronald McDonald House.
An average of 800 families yearly use the organization’s services, including during daytime-only stays. Those families received home-cooked meals through the organization's Family Dinner program, access to laundry facilities, transportation to hospitals and support from caring volunteers and staff members.
In a service area comprised of most of Missouri, northern Arkansas, eight counties in southeastern Kansas and two counties in northwestern Arkansas, Howell County has had the most families served since the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House in Springfield 33 years ago: 1,022. More than half of those families, 595, have been from West Plains.
In all, about 14,300 families have benefited from Springfield's Ronald McDonald houses: one near Cox South Hospital, the first to open in Springfield, and one near Mercy Kids at Mercy Hospital that opened eight years ago. Annual operating expenses are about $900,000 a year for the two houses.
During 2020, Howell County families also ranked at the top for overnight stays at Ronald McDonald House, with 29 families staying a collective 291 nights at Ronald McDonald House. Oregon County families ranked fifth, with 16 families having 161 total overnight stays.
And in that time frame, the average length of a stay at Ronald McDonald House was eight days, with health complications related to prematurity being the reason for 41% of family stays, followed by respiratory illnesses at 17%, neurological diagnoses at 14%, trauma at 9% and learning and stress-related disorders at 7%.
Customers wishing to support Ronald McDonald House and the Share a Heart campaign have the opportunity to purchase paper hearts in $1, $5, and $20 amounts, to be displayed at area McDonald’s restaurants.
Additionally, donors can post photos of themselves on social media holding their signed heart with the slogan "I shared my heart #forRMHCozarks.” Doing so will enter them in a contest to win one of four $250 Great Southern MasterCard gift cards. The campaign will last through the end of February, 27 days total.
The stories of three area families will be displayed at McDonald's restaurants owned by Marc Vaini and Andi Hilburn-Vaini in West Plains and Thayer, as well as published in the West Plains Daily Quill’s pages in coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.