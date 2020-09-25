Forrest Shawn Irvine, 30, West Plains, and Katherine Yue Yi Colbert, 25, West Plains, Sept. 6 in St. Louis. Officiated by Daniel Larue.
Brian Lee Patterson, 35, Mtn. View, and Crystal Elizabeth Gunter, 36, Springfield, Sept. 9 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Charlene Roxanne Burton.
Clifford James Stevenson, 45, West Plains, and Amanda Lynn Neal, 39, West Plains, Sept. 16 in West Plains. No officiant listed.
