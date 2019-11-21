AMVETS Post 98 will host a Thanksgiving dinner starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 28, at the post, 1852 County Road 6070 in West Plains.
The meal is for all veterans and their families, as well as anyone in the community without their families.
Carryout meals are also available.
For more information call 256-6986 or visit the Facebook page @amvetspost98.
