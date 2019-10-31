A gospel meeting will be held Sunday through Wednesday at the Elijah church of Christ in Caulfield with Evangelist Robert Jackson.
The theme for the gospel meeting will be “Heaven Will Surely Be Worth It All.”
The Sunday morning class, “Attitude of a Learner,” will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday worship follows at 10:30 with the topic, “A Generation Which Knew Not the Lord.” A potluck lunch will be served following Sunday morning worship services.
Sunday evening’s service, “God’s Law of Inclusion and Exclusion,” begins at 5 p.m.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. each night Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: “How to Determine Bible Authority” on Monday, “Salt and Light” on Tuesday and “The Troubled Heart” on Wednesday.
Elijah Church of Christ is located on V Highway near Caulfield. Everyone is invited. For more information contact Larry Pendergrass at 417-284-3834.
