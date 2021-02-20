Sharon Kay Goode, 78, Moody. Died at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Brooke Haven Health Care, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Dennis Simpson, 61, West Plains. Died Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Carl R. Hayes, 89, Willow Springs. Died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Mtn. View. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Pam Risner, 62, Thayer. Died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Dennis Edward Behm, 75, Koskonong. Died at 12:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Justin Leigh Palmer Sr., 62, Mtn. View.Died at 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Bobbie Ann Mounce, 56, Winona. Died at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Summer Elizabeth Hanson, 26, Boise, Idaho, formerly of Willow Springs. Died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Boise. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Frank S. Gilmore, 85, Springfield, formerly of Myrtle. Died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Donald Leroy Stark, 55, Birch Tree. Died at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Donald H. Freeman, 86, Dora. Died at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Brooke Haven Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
