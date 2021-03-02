Ozarks Healthcare is set to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics today and Wednesday in West Plains and Gainesville.
Those interested in receiving either their first or second dose of the vaccine must sign up through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool recently launched by the state of Missouri to assist Missourians in receiving their COVID-19 vaccine. The Navigator can be accessed through Ozarks Healthcare’s website at www.ozarkshealthcare.com or www.covidvaccine.mo.gov. If internet accessibility is an issue, the Navigator Hotline can be reached by calling 877-435-8411.
Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis according to eligibility as dictated by the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Currently, those who meet the criteria of being in Phase 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1, and Phase 1B-Tier 2 may receive their vaccines. Full tier definitions can be found at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Those who are returning for a second dose, are asked to bring their vaccination card. It is recommended to wait no longer than six week from the first dose to receive a booster dose.
Once future clinics are scheduled, more information will be shared.
For updates, please watch Ozarks Healthcare social media channels or visit www.ozarkshealthcare.com.
SCHEDULE
Today (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.): First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom. Second doses will be available for those who received their initial dose Feb. 4 or earlier.
Wednesday (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.): First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare Parkway Center, Willard Hunter Classroom; Second doses will be available for those who received their initial dose Feb. 4 or earlier.
Wednesday (9 a.m.-4 p.m.): Second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered at Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville for those who received their initial dose on Feb. 4 or earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.