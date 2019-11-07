The Veterans Day Parade that was planned for Monday in West Plains has been canceled due to impending wintry weather, said DAV Chapter 43 Commander Ron Evins, parade coordinator.
While the parade will not happen, the noon luncheon for veterans will still be held at the West Plains Civic Center, as will the Musical Tribute to Veterans set to begin at 1:30 p.m. in the civic center theater.
In addition, breakfast will still be served at 7:30 at West Plains High School, followed at 8:30 a.m. by an assembly.
A cold front is expected to move through the area bringing wind chills in single digits early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Springfield. The front is expected to bring rain and possibly some light snow into the Ozarks Monday morning.
For more area Veterans Day events, see Page 5 of Thursday’s Quill.
