On Thursday, the Howell County Health Department announced the fifth and most recent case of novel coronavirus in the county was confirmed in a teenage girl in Mtn. View.
Previously four residents of West Plains were confirmed to have the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory infection.
Two of the five cases have required hospitalization, said health department Director Chris Gilliam, though they have since been released and all patients have been quarantined.
While some states are keeping track of those patients they deem "recovered" from the disease, Howell County and the state of Missouri are not at this time. Gilliam said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not defined what "recovery" means in terms of the disease.
“There are too many unknowns about this infection,” he said.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson extended Missouri’s stay-at-home order to May 3. It took effect April 6 and was initially planned to be lifted April 24 if deemed safe to do so.
“We are seeing very early signs in the data leading us to be cautiously optimistic that Missouri is beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvement, even in our hardest hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City,” Parson said.
Parson introduced what he is calling the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan that focuses on four essential areas.
The plan involves rapidly expand testing capacity and volume in the state, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have already developed immunity to the virus.
It also expands reserves of personal protective equipment by opening public and private supply chains and using Missouri businesses to that effect, and continues to monitor and expand health system capacity as needed, including providing isolation and alternate care facilities for those unable to self-quarantine at home.
Finally, the plan aims to improve the state's ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.
“Missouri is incredibly diverse, and our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” Parson said. “We must be ready for a slow but steady road to recovery with some sort of social distancing continuing even as we begin to reopen the economy.”
COVID-19 testing is available in Howell County through Ozarks Medical Center Family Medicine Clinics in West Plains and Mtn. View, and Burton Creek Medical Clinic and Southern Missouri Community Health Clinic (SMCHC) in West Plains. According to the health department there is no testing being done in Willow Springs at this time.
OMC has set up a COVID-19 hotline at 417-505-7120. For Burton Creek call 256-2111. SMCHC can be reached at 255-8464.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been over 5,000 cases and over 150 deaths across the state due to the virus.
As of April 13, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that by Aug. 4 there will be over 1,700 deaths in Missouri due to COVID-19, if current stay-at-home orders, social distancing and proper hygiene practices are strictly followed through July.
Projections from \IHME and other sources warn that the number of deaths could spike beyond 5,000 and a further wave of infections could follow if stay-at-home and social distancing orders are lifted too soon.
For more information on helping stop the spread of the coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
