A memorial service for Lawrence David “Dave” Davis, 83, Udall, Mo., will be held at Price Mitchell Cemetery, Udall, Mo., at a later date.
Mr. Davis passed away 9:54 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
He was born Aug. 18, 1936, at Elijah, Mo., to Carl Jacob Davis and Dollie Beryl Dean Davis. Mr. Davis graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1954. On Nov. 5, 1959, he was married at Knob Noster, Mo., to Karen Kathleen Pitcock.
Mr. Davis was a veteran, having served with the United States Air Force and the United States Army. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed his work within the Ozark County Historium. Dave was a Shriner and a member of Masonic Bayou Lodge #365. Mr. Davis was a member of Lilly Ridge General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Karen Davis; two children Lisa Keller, and Dana Taylor and husband Chet; one daughter-in-law Chris Davis; six grandchildren Keith Davis, Tara Hendrickson and husband Jeremy, Cindy Hensley, Jonathan Mitchell and wife Amanda, Jessica Mitchell, and Ben Mitchell and wife Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother Dean Davis; one sister Jessica Fasenelle and husband Larry; and one nephew Todd Davis.
His parents and one son, Lawrence David “Larry” Davis II preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Bayou Lodge #365 and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
