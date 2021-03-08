Richard Dean Dunkin, 61, West Plains, Mo., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after a long battle with health conditions.
Rick was born on Feb. 20, 1960, at Howell Memorial Hospital. His parents were Vernon and Mary Dunkin. He attended West Plains Public Schools and was a dedicated employee at MFA/Joy Dog Food.
A lifelong resident of Howell County, Rick loved all things outdoor: hunting, fishing, camping, floating and gardening. He enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitar, a good game of cards, and was a secret lover of pets.
Rick loved his kids and his grandkids. He worked hard, played hard, supported their activities and took pride in their important moments. He also had the best “papa dance” ever. Rick will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father Vernon Dunkin and stepfather Nolan Johnson.
He is survived by his mother Mary Dunkin Johnson; three children Michael Dunkin, Misty McCrackin and husband James, and Dusty Simmons and husband Jim; three grandchildren Logan Simmons, Jacob and Megan McCrackin; two great-grandchildren; one brother David Dunkin and wife Becky; two nieces Courtney Judd and husband Brian, and Lindsey Hughes and husband Allan; and several great-nieces and a great-nephew, all of West Plains, Mo.
A private ceremony will be held according to his wishes. A celebration of life is being planned.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.