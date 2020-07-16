West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli recently announced the swearing in of four new officers as recent graduates of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association Training Academy. In addition, he recognized two officers who earned awards for actions above and beyond the call of duty.
New officers sworn in during a July 7 ceremony before family members, city officials and fellow officers were Officer Colter Reid, Officer Whitley Clark, Officer Brent McKemie and Officer Amanda Ohlau. All four graduated the Missouri Sheriff’s Association Training Academy on July 6 and have begun their formal field training.
During the same ceremony, three officers were also formally recognized for their recent promotions to the rank of corporal, including Cpl. Shannon Sisney, Cpl. Josh Wichowski, and Cpl. Wes Stuart. All three will be supervisors of various shifts as well as field training officers.
Officer Brad Jones was presented a Favorable Occurrence Award for positive interactions with the community and his selflessness when dealing with those who are less fortunate.
Cpl. Ivie Powell was also presented a Favorable Occurrence Award for actions that resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles, firearms and the arrest of the suspect who was reportedly in possession of them.
