The West Plains Police Department has lost a valued former member of its force.
Police Chief Stephen Monticelli announced Friday canine officer Tuk, who was retired in April, was euthanized due to a rapidly deteriorating intervertebral disc disease that caused coordination issues and, recently, severe immobility in his hindquarters.
“It is with deep regret that the West Plains Police Department has lost a valued member of the police department. Canine Tuk was laid to rest after a final sendoff ceremony today at his veterinarian’s office,” Monticelli wrote Friday. “Several officers were present to show their deep respect for the service that canine Tuk provided to the city of West Plains.”
“On Sunday, April 7, 2019, the police department medically retired Canine Tuk so he could have some quality time in his retirement,” Monticelli continued, adding that prior to the dog’s death, Tuk had been having coordination issues and experiencing rear-quarters fatigue. Tuk’s handler Justin Brown advised that over the past two to three weeks the dog had not been as active.
“The veterinarian that overlooks our canine program indicated that Tuk was exhibiting typical early signs of degenerative myelopathy, described as an intervertebral disc disease. This disease is progressive at variable speeds,” said Monticelli. “Over the past few months, Tuk has continued to deteriorate in his condition to the point where mobility was almost nonexistent.”
Tuk was born March 2, 2010, and purchased by the City of West Plains on July 12, 2011, when he began training with Brown. Tuk officially became a member of the police force in March of 2012, serving with “honor and distinction.”
“Tuk has enjoyed his retirement and quality of life since he left the service to the city,” Monticelli added. The dog was a beloved member of Officer Brown’s team and family, said the chief, and will be remembered by the members of the West Plains Police Department, who are committed to supporting Brown and his family as they cope with “the great loss” of Tuk.
During Tuk’s tenure the dog responded to 436 calls of service and located 67.2 ounces of meth, 12.6 pounds of marijuana, 55 cases involving drug paraphernalia and tracked 30 criminals resulting in apprehensions and drug arrests, Monticelli said.
Tuk was also used in three weapon article seizures and seized over $1,322 in currency.
