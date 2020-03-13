Even as Gov. Mike Parson was preparing to give a 6 p.m. news conference Thursday to announce a second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Missouri, health care facilities in West Plains and nearby were publicizing changes to their visitation policies.
Gov. Parson told members of the press gathered at the conference in Springfield that the patient who tested positive was in the early 20s and recently traveled to Austria; a test given Thursday at a Springfield clinic came back with positive results, the Associated Press reported. The young adult is quarantined at home with mild symptoms and expected to recover, according to Parson.
Statewide, Parson noted, 73 tests have been performed since testing kits arrived in the state last week. The two that have come back positive, he added, involved travel-related infections; no cases have been found of the virus spreading in Missouri.
Friday afternoon, Gov. Parson announced plans to declare a state of emergency across Missouri in response to the new coronavirus.
In Arkansas, six patients have tested positive for the new coronavirus, four of whom had contact with the first patient who was identified Wednesday, according to AP. The first patient and the sixth person had both traveled out of state.
Local health officials are making a concentrated effort to do their part to keep the virus from spreading.
NURSING HOMES
A press release issued late Thursday afternoon from Willow Health Care announced changes to visiting policies for the company’s seven facilities, including three in Howell County: Willow Care Nursing in Willow Springs, Mtn. View Health Care in Mtn. View and Brooke Haven Health Care in West Plains.
“Resident safety is our top priority and, in order to assure this, Willow Health Care is taking the stance that no visitors will be allowed in the facilities during this critical time,” said officials, noting they rely on local, state and federal resources to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“We are committed to being proactive in assuring the safety of our residents, staff and families. We are asking nonessential visitors, including family members and volunteers to avoid visiting our facilities during this time period,” said officials. The policy, adopted voluntarily, will be in effect for the next 30 days and monitored after that, they said.
For those who must go to one of the facilities, a screening process will be required for all visitors, which will include checking for fever with a thermometer.
Concerned family members are encouraged to check on loved ones by calling, checking in on social media or using social chat apps.
“We appreciate your support and compliance as our communities work together to protect our residents,” officials added.
Willow Health Care also operates West Wood Rural Health Clinic and West Wood Home Health and Home Care based in Willow Springs, and has facilities in Ozark and Rogersville.
AREA HOSPITALS
Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains and Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., have likewise adopted preventative measures.
Visitors will be restricted at all OMC facilities, including outpatient clinics, and Baxter Regional Medical Center has limited access to its hospital building.
At OMC, children 12 and younger who do not need treatment should avoid the hospital, anyone with a fever or illness within the previous 24 hours and not being treated should avoid all OMC facilities, and anyone with an appointment at an OMC facility is asked to attend alone unless assistance is needed.
In addition, everyone is asked to check for a fever before arriving at the hospital or one of its clinics, and if experiencing a fever, to call to reschedule.
“We are taking every precaution available to protect and care for our patients,” said Dr. Ritu Kathuria, OMC Hospitalist and infectious disease specialist. OMC will continue to follow all CDC and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services protocols and policies.
In addition to the restrictions, the hospital system has canceled two upcoming community education events scheduled for Friday in Mtn. Grove and March 26 in West Plains.
“We will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to help us prepare for any possible local cases,” said OMC President and CEO Tom Keller. “We plan to continue to track, prepare and implement the best practices to keep our communities safe.”
Baxter Regional has assembled a taskforce specifically to address the impacts of COVID-19; it will meet Mondays through Fridays.
Access to the medical center will be restricted to three entrances: The emergency room entrance will continue to be open 24/7, while the main entrance and medical arts entrance will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays only.
At each entrance, all patients and visitors will be screened for a fever before being allowed into the facility.
In the interest of keeping patients safe, and in preparation for COVID-19, all nonessential visitors at Baxter Regional Medical Center are suspended from entering the facility, said officials. Patients will be allowed two visitors each, as long as they are older than 12 years of age. The policy is in effect until further notice.
Hospital officials said there are no known exposures for any Baxter Regional patients or employees, but elevated precautions are being taken to help keep both patients and employees safe.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 from Baxter Regional go to www.baxterregional.org
WEST PLAINS R-7
The West Plains R-7 School District sent out an email to parents Thursday evening with updates regarding the schools’ plans and practices regarding the prevention of the virus’ spread. Penned by Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson, the email began with a note that, as yet, no cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in West Plains.
“Like most organizations and schools, we are currently conducting school as normal. However, we are implementing thorough risk assessments internally for many ‘what if’ situations that could arise over the coming weeks,” wrote Wilson. “We are also developing alternative strategies and contingency plans should they be needed.
Communication is ongoing between West Plains R-7 and neighboring school districts, as well as the Howell County Health Department, she said. Field trips and school-related travel outside of the district, along with events hosted in school facilities, are under evaluation.
Using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health officials, the safety of each scenario will be determined on a case-by-case basis, Wilson explained.
“The overall health and safety of our students and employees is the primary concern,” she added. “We will adjust our practices as needed.
Among the practices discussed in the email, Wilson outlined a description of ramped-up custodial efforts to sanitize district buildings to prevent the spread of germs. In addition to emphasizing to students and families the importance of hand washing and healthy hygiene habits, she explained, the district takes extra measures to keep schools clean:
Extra hand sanitizer, sanitizing tabs and wipes, disinfectant bombs and paper towels are distributed districtwide; extra disinfecting wipes are provided to libraries, offices, tech rooms/labs and in-room technology devices such as computers; common areas and surfaces are disinfected multiple times a day; and sanitizing sprayers are used on all school buses daily.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Some community events have also been canceled or postponed, including the Amelia Network Business Woman’s Expo that was set to take place this morning at Ozarks Small Business Incubator, but has been postponed.
“It is a safety concern,” said OzSBI Executive Director Heather Fisher, who is also on the planning committee for the expo. “Everyone’s doing it and I think it’s probably prudent.”
A health care forum that was to be held Wednesday at the Mtn. View Community Center has been canceled. It was to feature a panel discussion between congressional candidate Kathy Ellis and representatives of Good Samaritan Care Clinic and Missouri Health Care for All.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 695 of West Plains has canceled its March 24 meeting.
For more information about the disease, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
Those with questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 in Missouri may also call the DHSS hotline at 877-435-8411.
