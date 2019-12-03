With only three weeks until Christmas, Santa has been inundated with letters from children with special gift requests.
The West Plains Daily Quill will print letters to Santa in a special issue to be published Dec. 21, then send the letters on to the North Pole. The deadline to send letters to the Quill is Monday.
Letters from individuals, area elementary schools, daycares, preschools and church schools are welcome.
Email them to the Quill at news@wpdailyquill.net, bring them between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to the Quill office at 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains, or mail them to P.O. Box 110, West Plains, MO 65775.
Letters to Santa may also be dropped in the collection box on the courthouse lawn in West Plains until Dec. 16. Those letters will be published in the Quill as space allows before Christmas.
