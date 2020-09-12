Austin and Hayley Maggard of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Natalie Ann, born at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 27. She weighed 4 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her sibling is Nolan, 5. Her grandparents are Norris and Sue Draheim and Freedom Chaney, all of Willow Springs.
Josh Risner and Anna Sarvaunt of West Plains are parents of a son, Ryan Benjamin, born at 9 a.m. Aug. 29. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces. His siblings are Dylon, 7, Charlie, 4, and Jack, 3.
Dustin and Holli Rutledge of Birch Tree are parents of a son, Lochlyn Ridge, born at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 1. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 1/4 inches long. His sibling is Gatlyn, 3. His grandparents are Tracy Norris and Rex and Sally Norris, all of Winona, and Michael and Janet Rutledge of Birch Tree.
Skyler Howell and Mariah Zuchowski of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Aubree Marie, born at 1:14 a.m. Sept. 3. She weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her sibling is Addilynn, 5. Her grandparents are Gayla and John Stiner, Vanessa Harris, and Tommy Howell, all of West Plains.
William Warren and Morgan Smith of Pomona are parents of a son, Lane Thomas, born at 8:20 a.m. Sept. 8. He weighed 8 pounds and was 19 ¾ inches long.
