Nancy Rose

Nancy Carol (Stephens) Rose passed July 15, 2020, from cancer. She was born Feb. 16, 1937. She loved her children more than anything, her church and everyone she met.
She is survived by her children Douglas Rose Jr. (Pamela); Mark Rose (Pam); Karen Lohner (Phillip); Wade Rose (Mary Ellen); grandchildren Kevin; Glenn Rockwell; great-grandchildren Megan, Jakob, Quentin and Landon Rockwell; and by her best friend Douglas Rose Sr. and Dixie Kappes.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, 910 St. Louis St. West Plains, MO 65775.
