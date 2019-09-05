Drivers in West Plains are asked to avoid Court Square between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday if possible.
City workers will be painting the street on the square. Work areas will be marked with cones and drivers are especially encouraged to avoid coned-off areas.
City officials urge motorists to use caution if traveling in the area.
