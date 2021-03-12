Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
March 12 (11 a.m. to noon): OzSBI offers a free online webinar on Google Marketing Essentials, to provide an overview of essential tools in Google businesses and organizations can take advantage of. Register online by March 10 at www.ozsbi.com.
March 12-April 4 (noon to close): The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St., will display its annual High School Art Show and Young Artist Showcase exhibit. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays. Visit www.harlinemuseum.org.
SATURDAY
March 13 (1 p.m.): First Free Will Baptist Church, 1814 County Road 6460, will host The Inspirations, “What a Wonderful Time,” live in concert. A love offering will be taken.
March 13 (1-4 p.m.): A Caterpillar Construction Workshop will be offered at a cost of $30 per person in the Lybyer Tech Center on the MSU-WP campus, in partnership between MSU-WP, GOCAT, Ozark Farmers Co-op and the “Go Farm” Farmers Market. Sign up online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Caterpillar Construction Workshop.” For more info call 255-7784 or email sheilafbarton@missouristate.edu.
SUNDAY
March 14 (1-5 p.m.): The Top of the River Turkey Shoot will take place at 23 Spring Lake Drive in Mammoth Spring, Ark., across from Spring Dipper. Signs will mark the way to the family oriented, public event. The cost to enter the contest is $5 per shot, with ammo provided, and multiple rounds. First place wins choice of turkey or ham. A chili cook-off will be held and the winner will take home a smoked turkey from Shorty’s Rib Shake. Door prizes will be available. Proceeds will go toward Senior Age Meals on Wheels in partnership with the Thayer Fun & Friends Senior Center. Call Nehi, 870-955-8451, or Cowboy, 850-6701.
TUESDAY
March 16 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive, will host a free community COVID-19 testing event. Learn more at health.mo.gov/communitytest or register in advance at www.SMCHC.org.
March 16 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): A blue jay barn quilt wall hanging workshop will be led by Tara Hensley and hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts at the Trillium Trust community room, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. Reserve a spot by visiting the council’s Facebook page @westplainsarts and clicking on the Events tab to select the preferred date, or call Paula, 293-2325.
WEDNESDAY
March 17: Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Line, will offer a toenail clinic by appointment only. Call 469-3892.
March 17 (4:30-6:30 p.m.): In lieu of its annual Celebrity Dinner, the Child Advocacy Center will hold a St. Patrick's Day Drive-thru Dinner fundraiser. A limited number of meals will be available, prepared by Bootleggers BBQ. To take advantage of the meal, preorder before March 12 online at www.childadvocacycenter.org (menu available at website), and pick up the meal as instructed.
NEXT WEEK
March 19 (6:30 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church will host a church date night with an evening meal at Three Legged Mule in Caulfield. All are invited to join for fellowship.
March 20 (7-10 a.m.): The American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard will offer breakfast. The meals are typically held on the third Saturday of each month. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat breakfast and proceeds go to support local veterans.
March 20 (10 a.m.): The Willow Springs Saddle Club will host a Coggins clinic, open to the public. In addition to the test, immunizations will be available: Coggins, $20; rabies, $12; FluVac, $16; West Nile, $22; 4-way, $16; strangles, $30; rhino, $16; 5-way with West Nile, $50. Message @wssc2016 on Facebook by March 12 to reserve a spot and specify which immunizations are needed and how many horses will be brought.
March 20 (5 p.m.): The Midwest Defenders Bridges Bowl football game will take place at Carmichal Field. Admission is $4 plus a school supply item. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. All proceeds will go to the West Plains R-7 Bridges program
March 23 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for manufacturing industry workers. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
March 23 (7-8 p.m.): SungBeats is an award-winning beatboxer who uses only his mouth and a loop to create organic, engaging, high-energy music through an intricate process of sampling vocal sounds live in real time. He will be at the civic center theater for a concert where admission is $10 per ticket or free to students who present their BearPass ID. More information can be found on the MSU-West Plains website on the Theater and Events page.
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
March 24 (9 a.m. to noon): The Missouri Chamber Federation Legislative Impact Webinar is a virtual event that allows business officials to connect with Missouri’s top legislators in Jefferson City. Register online at mochamber.com.
March 25 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.): Fairview School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings for children who will be 4 and 5 years old, respectively, by Aug. 1. Call 256-3868 for an appointment. Parents should bring their child’s Social Security Number, birth certificate, proof of residency and shot record.
March 25 (2-4 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, offers a food pantry for the general public. Participants must be present to receive a box, and only one box per person, maximum of two per vehicle, will be given. If members of the community know someone who is housebound and cannot pickup a box, contact the church with that person’s name and number and volunteers will attempt to reach to them. Call 255-5639.
March 25 (4-6 p.m.): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce’s annual Member Mixer will be held at The Farmer’s Wife dispensary, 1391 Mitchell Drive.
March 25 and April 1 (6-8:30 p.m.): MDC’s Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Boulevard, will offer a hunter education class. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
March 25-May 27 (6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays): The University of Missouri Extension offers a Home Gardening Webinar Series to help beginning home gardeners learn to grow vegetable via zoom. For a detailed schedule and registration visit extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series. For more information email kellyd@missouri.edu or call 636-797-5391.
