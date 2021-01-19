Wanda Spencer

Wanda Rhea Spencer, daughter of the late Luey Earl Ward and Vesta Leonia Peterson Ward, was born on July 25, 1934, in Sturkie, Ark., and died on Jan. 15, 2021 at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., at the age of 86 years.
She was united in marriage July 27, 1950, in Sturkie, Ark., to Cecil Joseph Spencer, who preceded her in death Oct. 15, 1994.
She is survived by two children Diana Mullins and husband Chuck, Springfield, Mo., and Janet Lawing and her husband Jarrett, Caulfield, Mo.; five grandchildren Bradley Mullins and wife Terri Angela Mullins, Melissa Mertz, Tyler Pruitt and wife Becca, and Michael Lawing and wife Keri; nine great-grandchildren Lilli, Kayle, Hannah, Emily, Brook, Ryenn and Jakob; three great-great-grandchildren Henry, Stevie and Carson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four sisters Mae Kinder, Freda Smith, Juanita Smith and Mary Pitts.
She attended the Elijah Church of Christ for many years. She loved to quilt, work in her garden and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was well known for her pie baking.
There was a public viewing held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel in West Plains, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elijah Church of Christ or the Elijah Cemetery, and can be left at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.