The Howell County Health Department reports 381 people have been tested for the presence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with 367 receiving negative results. Five people have tested positive for the virus and nine results are pending, as of Wednesday morning.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 6,137
Over 2,000: St. Louis County.
Over 800: St. Louis City.
Over 400: Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 200: Jackson, Jefferson.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 50: Boone, Cass, Clay, Greene, Johnson, Saline, Scott.
Over 25: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Lafayette, Lincoln, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski.
Over 10: Adair, Butler, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, Pemiscot, Pettis, St. Francois, Stoddard, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 208 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Sullivan, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 2,276
Over 400: Lincoln, Pulaski.
Over 100: Crittenden, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 50: Benton, Cleburne, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 25: Clark, Craighead, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Pope, Saline, Union, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian.
Deaths: 42 (Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Phillips, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren).
No cases reported: Calhoun, Fulton, Little River, Montgomery.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
