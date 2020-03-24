Karen Davis

Karen Kathleen Davis, 79, Udall, Mo., passed away 12:54 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 ,at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.
She was born July 29, 1940, at Tecumseh, Mo., to Eldon Pitcock and Linnie Marie Crawford Pitcock Ingram. Karen graduated from Gainesville High School with the Class of 1958. On Nov. 5, 1959, she was married at Knob Noster, Mo., to Lawrence David “Dave” Davis, who preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2020.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Karen never met a stranger and always put others first. She held a pilot’s license, was a great cook and enjoyed going to flea markets, traveling and feeding wildlife.
She is survived by two children Lisa Keller, and Dana Taylor and husband Chet; one daughter-in-law Chris Davis; six grandchildren Keith Davis, Tara Hendrickson and husband Jeremy, Cindy Hensley, Jonathan Mitchell and wife Amanda, Jessica Mitchell, and Ben Mitchell and wife Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren; her mother, Linnie Ingram; two brothers Marlyn Pitcock and wife Charlene, and Lyndon Pitcock and wife Linaia; one sister Kris Luebbert; and several nieces and nephews.
Her father Eldon Pitcock, husband Lawrence David “Dave” Davis and one son Lawrence David “Larry” Davis II preceded her in death.
A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Davis will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.