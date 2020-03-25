West Plains utility customers are asked to avoid flushing wipes, paper towels and other non-toilet paper items in the toilet. City workers are seeing “even larger amounts of non-toilet paper products being used” and working to eliminate issues before they develop, said City Clerk Mallory Snodgras.
Social Security offices are closed to visitors. Benefits will continue to be paid, and officials warn against scammers trying to trick the public into thinking the COVID-19 pandemic will stop the payments. Customers needing help with services should go online to www.socialsecurity.gov, or if their needs remain unmet, call 866-614-2741. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/coronavirus.
The West Plains Area Farmers Market at East Towne Village will be closed temporarily until April 11.
Springfield Mayor and Greene County Presiding Commissioner Ken McClure on Tuesday issued a 30-day stay-at-home order for residents of the city, limiting nonessential travel. Citizens should stay at home unless working for an essential business, obtaining necessary supplies or services, seeking medical care, caring for a family member or loved one, exercising and maintaining personal health.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 356
More than 100: St. Louis County.
More than 10: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
All others: Adair, Bates, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Cooper, Dunklin, Franklin, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lafayette, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Newton, Pemiscot, Perry, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Scott, Shelby, St. Charles, St. Francois, Taney.
Deaths: 8 (Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Greene)
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 280
More than 50: Pulaski.
More than 10: Clark, Cleburne, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
All others: Benton Boone, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Stone, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White and Woodruff.
Deaths: 2
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health and the Associated Press.
